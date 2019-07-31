Footballer 'sorry' for celebrating signing for Russian club by live streaming sex tape on Snapchat

Modern day football celebrations are notoriously bizarre, but Clinton N’Jie took thing to a new level when he marked signing a contract with Russian club Dynamo Moscow by live streaming a sex video on Snapchat.

Cameroon international N’Jie penned a four-year deal with Russian Premier League side Dynamo on Thursday, confirming his move from French team Olympique Marseille and subsequently decided to toast his new beginnings.

After getting suitably merry, winger N’Jie allegedly decided to Google his own name on his phone in an attempt to read the news on his move.

🔥 Клинтон Н'Жи - в #Динамо!!! Сегодня форвард сборной Камеруна подписал соглашение с нашим клубом на 4️⃣ года👈 Выступать за бело-голубых Клинтон будет под 9️⃣ номером💙 Bienvenue, Clinton⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/YNd3JAA7tE — FC Dynamo Moscow (@FCDM_official) July 25, 2019

Unfortunately for N’Jie, he mistakenly pressed the wrong button and instead live streamed himself on messaging app Snapchat.

That would seem innocuous enough, although N’Jie at the time wasn't just innocently relaxing at home, but engaging in some rather explicit behavior with an unknown female - which he broadcast live. Cue an outpouring of memes on social media.

After cameroonian footballer Njie Clinton’s sex video scandal, Bohold the identity of the real woman involved https://t.co/jQDM5aFdR5pic.twitter.com/w0QJm04mIw — Parrots news (@NewsParrots) July 31, 2019

Félicitations à Clinton Njie pour son nouveau sponsor #Njiepic.twitter.com/Fa2L5roNoC — Djeson🇮🇹 (@djezzzzzz) July 27, 2019

Ils ont pas le temps avec Clinton Njie sur Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/I6a2kWmOhh — Yanis 🇫🇷🇩🇿 (@YanIsSlay) July 27, 2019

Je veux jouer du saxo, me faire sucer comme Bill Clinton Njie! pic.twitter.com/lFUa4LCxsd — Lacrem (@Lacremm) July 29, 2019

N’Jie, who had a spell at Lyon and also played two years for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, excused his actions by blaming the celebratory drinking session for the tech mishap.

"I am sorry, I had too much to drink. I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button,” the 25-year-old sheepishly said.

Clinton Njié has apologised after he accidentally live streamed his sex video to followers on social media: "I am sorry, I had drunk too much. I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.” [Orange FR] pic.twitter.com/jokIF7VpF2 — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) July 30, 2019

We can all relate to the perils of operating our electronic devices while intoxicated, but the question remains as to why N’Jie would interrupt his indiscrete activities to casually browse the news of his transfer.

N’Jie scored three goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and was signed by Dynamo to provide some much needed firepower up front. As a bonus, the club now has some questions about his tackle adequately answered.