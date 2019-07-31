 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Footballer 'sorry' for celebrating signing for Russian club by live streaming sex tape on Snapchat

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 12:04
Twitter / @FitandFamous
Modern day football celebrations are notoriously bizarre, but Clinton N’Jie took thing to a new level when he marked signing a contract with Russian club Dynamo Moscow by live streaming a sex video on Snapchat.

Cameroon international N’Jie penned a four-year deal with Russian Premier League side Dynamo on Thursday, confirming his move from French team Olympique Marseille and subsequently decided to toast his new beginnings.

After getting suitably merry, winger N’Jie allegedly decided to Google his own name on his phone in an attempt to read the news on his move.

Unfortunately for N’Jie, he mistakenly pressed the wrong button and instead live streamed himself on messaging app Snapchat.

That would seem innocuous enough, although N’Jie at the time wasn't just innocently relaxing at home, but engaging in some rather explicit behavior with an unknown female - which he broadcast live. Cue an outpouring of memes on social media.

N’Jie, who had a spell at Lyon and also played two years for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, excused his actions by blaming the celebratory drinking session for the tech mishap.

"I am sorry, I had too much to drink. I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button,” the 25-year-old sheepishly said.

We can all relate to the perils of operating our electronic devices while intoxicated, but the question remains as to why N’Jie would interrupt his indiscrete activities to casually browse the news of his transfer.

N’Jie scored three goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and was signed by Dynamo to provide some much needed firepower up front. As a bonus, the club now has some questions about his tackle adequately answered.

