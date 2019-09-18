 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I admit I'm an Instagram addict': Russian world swimming champion opens up on social media life (PHOTOS)

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 13:55 Edited time: 18 Sep, 2019 14:51
© Instagram / varechka_subbotina21
Russian synchronized swimmer Varvara Subbotina says her social media addiction is so strong she “gets shaky” when she’s without her mobile phone – adding that one coach urged her to be “more modest” with the images she shares.

The four-time world champion said she gets stressed whenever she spends too much time without her phone, unable to check the latest social media updates.

I can honestly admit that I’m an Instagram addict,” Subbotina said.

If I don’t have a mobile phone in my hands and can’t scroll through social media posts it gets me shaky. Tatyana Nikolaevna (Pokrovskaya, Russia’s synchronized swimming head coach) doesn’t use social networks, but she has been constantly informed of what we are sharing there.”

The 18-year-old, who is widely considered one of the most talented young swimmers in Russia, stressed that she was even banned from using Instagram as the “unhealthy addiction” impacted her training.

Last year, my coach (Tatyana Danchenko) told me that I needed an Instagram break, because I had an unhealthy addiction which took so much energy from me. I was prohibited from sharing pictures. Later, we agreed that it will depend on my results: if I perform well – I can make an Instagram post,” Subbotina revealed.

The swimmer also noted that duet coach Danchenko told her to be “more modest” while sharing pictures, some of which she found to be too revealing.

