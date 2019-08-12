‘Is it humanly possible?’ US gymnast Simone Biles hits insane triple-double on floor (VIDEO)

US gymnastics star Simone Biles has wowed pundits by landing an unbelievable triple-double combination, becoming the first person in history to successfully make the incredibly difficult element.

The four-time Olympic champion, who possesses the highest difficulty on floor exercise in the world, nailed a never-seen-before combo that hasn’t even been performed by men.

The 22-year-old threw an unbelievable triple-twisting combination with a double flip (triple-double) before successfully landing it on a gymnastics mat, which is allowed at the national championships.

Biles’ insane routine earned praise and admiration from gymnastics lovers who said the newly devised floor routine was “humanly impossible.”

“No kidding – she gets 8 feet in the air from the ground? If I hadn’t seen it I would not believe it’s humanly possible. Incredible,” one user wrote.

🥇 Enough gold medals...



“Anti gravity belts are banned in gymnastics, aren’t they?” another person added.

“How is that possible? She jumped like 3x her height!” another comment read.

Earlier, the unstoppable US athlete demonstrated a new double-somersault dismount from the balance beam, establishing herself as the one and only favorite to win practically all medals in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Congrats to Simone Biles!



Biles won her sixth US national title during a two-day, all-around event, posting the sum of 118.500 points, nearly five points ahead of silver medalist Sunisa Lee and almost eight points ahead of Grace McCallum, who finished third.