 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Is it humanly possible?’ US gymnast Simone Biles hits insane triple-double on floor (VIDEO)

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 10:27
Get short URL
‘Is it humanly possible?’ US gymnast Simone Biles hits insane triple-double on floor (VIDEO)
Simone Biles performs her floor routine during the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships © REUTERS / Denny Medley
US gymnastics star Simone Biles has wowed pundits by landing an unbelievable triple-double combination, becoming the first person in history to successfully make the incredibly difficult element.

The four-time Olympic champion, who possesses the highest difficulty on floor exercise in the world, nailed a never-seen-before combo that hasn’t even been performed by men.

READ MORE: Saddle up! Gymnasts give pommel horse routine a whole new meaning (VIDEO)

The 22-year-old threw an unbelievable triple-twisting combination with a double flip (triple-double) before successfully landing it on a gymnastics mat, which is allowed at the national championships.

Biles’ insane routine earned praise and admiration from gymnastics lovers who said the newly devised floor routine was “humanly impossible.”

No kidding – she gets 8 feet in the air from the ground? If I hadn’t seen it I would not believe it’s humanly possible. Incredible,” one user wrote.

Anti gravity belts are banned in gymnastics, aren’t they?” another person added.

How is that possible? She jumped like 3x her height!” another comment read.

Earlier, the unstoppable US athlete demonstrated a new double-somersault dismount from the balance beam, establishing herself as the one and only favorite to win practically all medals in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Biles won her sixth US national title during a two-day, all-around event, posting the sum of 118.500 points, nearly five points ahead of silver medalist Sunisa Lee and almost eight points ahead of Grace McCallum, who finished third.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies