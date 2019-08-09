 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saddle up! Gymnasts give pommel horse routine a whole new meaning (VIDEO)

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 13:17
© YouTube / Victory Gymnastics Iowa
US artistic gymnasts have given a whole new meaning to a pommel horse routine, performing complicated elements on an actual horse.

Athletes representing Victory Gymnastics Iowa training center put on an unusual show by combining equestrianism and classic gymnastics.

A gymnast named Noah demonstrated a literal horse routine, executing double-leg circles on the animal as it stood motionless during the unique routine.

I’ll be first person ever to do this,” Noah said before showing off his gymnastic skills on the horse.

The pommel horse is one of the toughest gymnastics apparatus, which requires upper body strength, stamina and excellent balance. It is the ultimate test of nerves for male gymnasts, not allowing even a second’s pause to catch your breath.

