Argentine ace Mauro Icardi 'to leave PSG' after wife and agent Wanda Nara's comments to club bosses

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi will not extend his loan stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season after wife and agent Wanda Nara told the French giants they want a return to Italy, according to reports.

Icardi, 27, has netted 20 goals in 31 appearances on loan at PSG since he left parent club Inter Milan under a cloud during the summer.

The fallout at the San Siro giants, which saw the Argentine ace stripped of the captaincy last season, reportedly stemmed from wage demands during contract negotiations led by his wife and agent Nara, as well as comments the controversial showgirl-turned-TV presenter made about the team.

Icardi's Parisian sojourn seemed to have been going well, with initial talk of PSG moving to make the deal permanent.

However, that speculation has reversed course in recent weeks, with Nara now reportedly informing the PSG hierarchy that they intend to return to Italy, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira.

Icardi, Nara and their family are currently holed up in northern Italy during the Covid-19 lockdown as the French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A remain suspended indefinitely.

Should he return to Italy permanently, Icardi would risk uncertainty over his playing plans given his acrimonious departure from Inter - who are now managed by the firebrand Antonio Conte.

There were reports that Napoli and Juventus would be interested in acquiring the services of the Argentine hotshot, although the former of those have recently ruled themselves out of the running.

Given the uncertain financial climate brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, a big-money move elsewhere would also seem less likely than even a few weeks ago.

Nara, 33, has been a controversial figure for her role in managing her husband, and was targeted by angry Inter fans as negotiations broke down last season.

She famously hooked up with Icardi after splitting with the forward's former Sampdoria teammate, fellow Argentine Maxi Lopez.

Nara and Icardi wed in 2014 and have two children together, while she also has three sons from her relationship with Lopez.

An Italian TV pundit last year made headlines when he proclaimed that "Hitler would be scared of" Nara, given her supposed clout within the game and tough negotiating style.