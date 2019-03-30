‘Hitler would be scared of her’: Italian journalist courts controversy with Wanda Nara comments

Italian journalist Giampiero Mughini has risked a backlash after saying that Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi, would “even scare Hitler.”

Nara, 32, is seen as among the most powerful women in Italian football, but has recently been at the center of scandal over her role in negotiating a new contract for her husband at Inter.

Argentine striker Icardi was stripped of the Nerazzurri captaincy in February and sidelined from the team – ostensibly with an injury – as financial talks about his future at the club turned ugly.

Nara, who is a prominent TV and social media personality in Italy, has been accused by fans and members of her husband’s own family of being a disruptive influence on Icardi’s career and the Inter team, and seemingly driving him toward a San Siro exit.

Journalist Mughini, 77, has now attracted controversy with his comments on Nara’s fierce reputation on Italian television.

"In families it is always difficult, especially in a case like this where the man in question has an exceptional brilliance and is with a determined woman, a woman that if Hitler found her at night would be scared," Mughini said on the show 'Live! Non è la D'Urso', according to Marca.

Former showgirl Nara and Mughini know each other well, having appeared together on the ‘Tiki Taka’ show co-hosted by the former.

The remarks came as Icardi is set to end his exile from the Inter team and could be in the frame to feature against Lazio on Sunday, which would be his first outing since losing the captain’s armband.

Icardi, 26, wed model Nara in 2014, after the pair reportedly started dating while she was still married to Icardi’s then Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez.

Nara has three sons from her previous relationship, and two daughters with Icardi.

She was reportedly targeted by Inter fans who threw a rock at her car near the San Siro in February, shortly after the news that her husband had been replaced as captain.

Nara has since insisted that she and her husband want to remain an Inter Milan, amid speculation of interest from a host of top clubs in Spain, England and France.