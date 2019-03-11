'I repeat: Mauro wants to stay': Wanda Nara insists husband Icardi does not want out at Inter

Controversial agent and wife of Inter Milan striker Wanda Nara has reiterated her husband wants to stay at the club, despite being stripped of the captaincy and courting interest from English Premier League club Chelsea.

Besieged forward Icardi was relieved of the Inter captaincy last month, amid unrest between him and other players in the Nerazzurri dressing room, including with winger Ivan Perišić; the move is believed to have been influenced by Nara. Icardi's own sister was one of those to blame Nara for his being stripped of the captaincy.

The blonde Argentine, a former showgirl, was then involved in stalling contract talks with Inter chiefs on behalf of her husband, during which she cryptically hinted at an exit, by posting the quote "Ignore it when they criticise you, listen when they advise you and walk away when they don't value you," to Instagram.

Now Nara has insisted that Icardi wants to "continue his career" at San Siro.

"We saw the game from home, with the family, of course, we also wanted to avoid any kind of controversy," Wanda said on an appearance on 'Tika Taka', as reported by calciomercato.com.

"I would not say anything that could be misinterpreted. But I can say that it was a positive week, because I wanted to stay at Inter.



"I'm a fan of Inter and I'm reading about the field, with tears and commitment, I hope this media situation is solved I repeat: Mauro wants to stay and wants to continue his career at Inter.

Striving to avoid controversy is perhaps a wise step for Nara, who recently was targeted with rocks when traveling to a game, by supporters frustrated at her influence over the striker.