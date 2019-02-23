'Walk away when they don't value you': Icardi wife hints at Inter exit amid contract dispute

The wife of besieged former Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has dropped a huge hint that the Argentine striker could be headed for the exit amid rumors of a contract dispute with the club.

Former TV presenter and showgirl Nara acts as the player's agent and has been thrashing out a new deal for Icardi with head honchos at Giuseppe Meazza.

But it seems the negotiations haven't been going Nara's way; the Series A club have reportedly offered a €6.5 million-a-year contract until summer 2023, well below the €10 million sought by Nara.

In the midst of the cash dispute, Nara posted a thinly veiled hint at Icardi's exit, writing on Instagram: "Ignore it when they criticise you, listen when they advise you and walk away when they don't value you."

Icardi, who recently turned 26, has endured a torrid time recently at Inter, and was relieved of the captain's armband by the club, after which his first team chances have dried up.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to English Premier League side Chelsea, with Manchester United also in the mix to sign the player.

The low-ball contract offer will come as a blow to Buenos Aires-born Nara, 32, who has not had the best week in the limelight, after she was booed while watching a match, had a rock thrown at her car while driving to the stadium, and was reduced to tears on television.

Attitudes towards Nara have soured due to her being perceived as something of a troublemaker and directly contributing to tensions between her husband and members of the Inter first team in the dressing room.

Among her critics are Icardi's sister Ivana, who reacted with despair when her brother was demoted as captain of Inter, with a tweet scorning her sister-in-law.

"Chronicle of a Death foretold. My poor brother, why do you keep allowing this. Here the bizarre are not allowed! If you had a serious person behind you and taking care of this, it would not happen!" she wrote.