Khabib steps up preparations for rumored boxing mega-fight with latest training VIDEO

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is staying busy during his mixed martial arts suspension as he sharpens his boxing skills ahead of a rumored megafight at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium this summer.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Khabib can be seen working the mitts with World Series Boxing coach Artur 'Ali' Piduriev at the Boxing Progress Center in Moscow as he works on his skills ahead of a possible foray into the world of boxing this summer.

The head of Russia's boxing governing body, Umar Kremlev, previously told RT Sport that plans are in progress for Nurmagomedov to compete in a boxing match in Russia at the 81,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium.

"We've met to discuss his transferring to boxing," he said.

"He will start training in boxing soon. Plus we discussed organizing of his boxing fight in Russia.

"I can't yet reveal the name of his opponent as negotiations are still ongoing. But we want to organize his fight in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium right before the Boxing World Championship, which will also happen in Russia this year [in September]."

Nurmagomedov's training has been arranged as part of those preparations, and he worked his hands in the ring before enjoying a friendly game of table tennis with Kremlev at the training center.

Nurmagomedov is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission until July 6 for his part in the fracas that followed his submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov was offered a reduced sentence for taking part in a public service announcement video for anti-bullying, but he rejected the offer, lashing out at Nevada as a state that allows "drugs, gambling and prostitution."

The 30-year-old UFC lightweight champion has targeted a November MMA return at Madison Square Garden, but it seems his fans may yet get the chance to see him in action before then if plans for his boxing debut continue to progress.

Currently, no opponent has been agreed, but Kremlev said they wanted to attract one of the sport's big names to face 'The Eagle' in Moscow.

Floyd Mayweather has been mooted as a possible opponent, but according to the Russian boxing boss, he is not the only option on the table.

"It doesn't have to be Mayweather, it could be [Manny] Pacquiao, or some other big name from boxing," Kremlev said.

"For a fight like this, we expect to attract over 100,000 fans to the stadium. Plus I think we'll have to make some sort of fan zones for people who won't get to the arena. So it will be attractive for a lot of boxers."