What the puck?! NHL commentator comes INCHES away from being smashed in face by puck (VIDEO)

NBC Sports hockey reporter Pierre McGuire came inches away from a serious facial injury after an errant puck flew past his forehead before slamming into a camera.

The close call took place during Monday night’s clash between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

At the end of the first period, the game was stopped after the deflected puck was sent flying to the Blue Jackets bench.

The sports analyst, who is usually standing between the two benches, didn’t appear to have time to react when the high-speed puck whizzed dangerously close to him, covering his face only after it had already hit the camera.

“It’s all part of what goes on down here,” McGuire said following the incident.

The game, which is likely to be remembered more for McGuire’s close encounter with the puck, ended with Tampa Bay winning 5-1.