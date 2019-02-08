'Racist to its sole': Adidas removes all-white cotton sneakers created for Black History Month

Sportswear giant Adidas has withdrawn all-white Ultraboost sneakers from a collection designed to honor Black History Month, after facing a backlash from some social media users.

The all-white running shoes made of cotton were part of a specially-designed edition created by the Harlem Renaissance to commemorate Black History Month, an annual observance which recognizes African Americans contribution to the US down the years.

While the majority of the brand’s Ultraboost line sneakers were black with orange and purple elements, the all-white shoes stood out, which some social media users took issue with amid the Black History Month celebrations.

adidas celebrates Black Culture with this clean Ultra Boost Uncagedhttps://t.co/gg7pCWSB6zpic.twitter.com/bWkRYZ0kUL — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 21, 2019

Adidas was doing great with their UltraBoost Harlem Renaissance inspired shoes for black history month ... but then ... they released the UltraBoost ALL WHITE/COTTON sneaker for Black History Month, and confused the culture. Because of the Black Twitter backlash, pic.twitter.com/9nKd1D1KAI — SyllabusMag (@SyllabusMag) February 6, 2019

You are the fairytale told by your ancestors☀️Rocking the Harlem Renaissance Collection today🔥 S/o to Adidas for showing TSU 💙We stand for those who came before us & we work for those who will come after us💯 I ❤️ my HBCU✊🏽 Its GameDay🐯#BlackHistoryMonth#LeftFootRightFoot 👣 pic.twitter.com/DMw9NIXYrn — Jessica Kern (@Coach_JKern) February 7, 2019

The newly-released collection sparked a backlash on social media, forcing the sports company to remove the shoes from the collection.

People of color answer to this should not to spend their money with Adidas. The stock should be dropping as we speak! — Better Days (@BetterDaysB4ndA) February 8, 2019

This shoe is RACIST to its sole!! — HonkytonkBob23 (@HonkytonkBob23) February 8, 2019

I cannot believe that, at no point in development and branding, no one said “hey wait maybe this is an awful idea?” — Drew Woodward (@drewwoody22) February 2, 2019

“These were probably designed by @kanyewest,” one user wrote, apparently referring to Kanye West’s support for Donald Trump and the rapper’s previous ‘Yeezy’ collaboration with the German sportswear giant.

These were probably designed by @kanyewest 😂 — Vanessa (@FinesseOfVaness) February 8, 2019

The sportswear company admitted that the all-white design “did not reflect the spirit or philosophy” related to the Black History Month celebrations.

"Toward the latter stages of the design process, we added a running shoe to the collection that we later felt did not reflect the spirit or philosophy of how Adidas believes we should recognize and honor Black History Month," the company said in a statement.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw the product from the collection."