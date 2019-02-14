'Chronicle of a death!': Mauro Icardi's sister blames ex-showgirl wife for Inter captaincy demotion

The sister of besieged Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi has laid into her sister-in-law and ex-showgirl Wanda Nara, who also acts as the player's agent, claiming she is to blame for Icardi being stripped of the Nerazzurri captaincy.

The Serie A club announced on Wednesday that Icardi was to be demoted, and the armband would be instead handed to Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanović.

Icardi was also dropped for the side's trip to Austria for the Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna, further fueling rumors of a rift between the Argentine and other members of the team.

In response to the news, Ivana tweeted: "Chronicle of a Death foretold. My poor brother, why do you keep allowing this. Here the bizarre are not allowed! If you had a serious person behind you and taking care of this, it would not happen!"

Nara is currently thrashing out contract negotiations with the Inter hierarchy, and it is rumored the current talks are a factor in tensions between player and club, with a move to Chelsea being strongly mooted for the 25-year-old striker.

Ivana later tweeted in support of the her brother, writing: "I want you to know that here I will be supporting you! All my good energies, you have many people who love you! Do not lower your arms."

Ivana had previously claimed Nara has "sh*t for brains" when it was revealed she still was in contact with her ex-husband Maxi Lopez, also a footballer, and whom she left to shack up with Icardi.

Nara seemed to stoke the fire of reported unrest in the Inter dressing room; Croatian winger Ivan Perisic was said to be incensed by a TV interview with the former sports presenter, in which she highlighted strained personal terms between the two players.

Icardi's relationship with Nara, with whom he began a relationship while Nara was still married to his Sampdoria teammate Lopez, has been the center of much media speculation, the majority of it negative, and is said to be a factor in Icardi frequently being overlooked for selection to the national side.

Lopez famously refused to shake hands with Icardi when the two met on opposing sides in a Serie A game. Icardi and Nara now have two daughters, in addition to three sons from her first marriage.