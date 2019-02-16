Car driven by Inter star Icardi’s wife Wanda ‘hit by rock’ as tensions rise at Italian club

A car driven by Wanda Nara, the wife of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi, has reportedly been hit by a rock while she was traveling with her children near the club’s San Siro stadium, amid spiralling anger from fans.

Icardi and Nara – who acts as her husband’s agent – are at the center of growing tensions at the Italian giants.

On Saturday morning she was reportedly targeted by a stone or rock thrown at her car window while driving with her children, Italy’s La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports.

No one was injured, although Nara, 32, will refer the incident to police, according to reports.

The Argentine striker, 25, was recently stripped of the captaincy and was dropped for Thursday’s trip to Austria for the Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna, amid reports of a rift within the team.

Nara, a high-profile figure, is conducting acrimonious negotiations over a new contract for her husband, while riling fans and players with her criticisms of the team.

Earlier in the week, Nara was the target of a scathing verbal attack by Icardi’s sister, Ivana.

On hearing the news Icardi had been stripped of the Nerazzurri captaincy, she tweeted: "Chronicle of a Death foretold.

“My poor brother, why do you keep allowing this. Here the bizarre are not allowed! If you had a serious person behind you and taking care of this, it would not happen!"

Nara has also caused anger among fans and players with her criticism of the team, most recently claiming the striker – who has netted nine times in Serie A this season – was not receiving good enough service from his teammates.

Icardi has been at Inter since 2013, but has been linked with a move to a number of big European clubs, including Chelsea and Juventus.

He wed Nara in 2014, after the pair reportedly started dating while she was still married to Icardi’s then Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez, with whom she has three sons.

Icardi and Nara have two daughters together, and it is not reported which of her children were with her at the time of the alleged incident on Saturday.

Nara is said to be among the most powerful women in Italian football, although the 32-year-old Argentinian has also previously done modelling work.

Reports also emerged on Saturday that Spanish giants Real Madrid had snubbed the possibility of signing Icardi because of his wife’s behavior.

Speaking on the alleged attack on Wanda Nara's car on Saturday morning, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti said: “I hope whoever did that is found and arrested, because this is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable and the police are dealing with it."

The coach added that it had been a "painful and difficult" decision to strip Icardi of the captain's armband, but that it “was not against Icardi, but in favour of Inter.”

He said the striker was unlikely to feature in the game against Sampdoria on Sunday due to injury.