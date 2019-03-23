‘Get ready for topless shots’: Russian hockey hottie vows to keep playoffs pledge (PHOTOS)

Russian stunner Ulyana Trigubchak has told fans to expect a red-hot new photo session as the ice hockey cheerleader-turned-presenter vowed to go topless after her team Salavat Yulaev reached the KHL conference finals.

Salavat stunned top-ranked Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg 4-1 on Friday to clinch their Eastern Conference semifinal series, and will now meet Avangard Omsk in the conference finals as the underdogs continue their shock charge at the Gagarin Cup.

But perhaps more tantalizingly for fans, hockey hottie Ulyana has vowed to keep her promise of a revealing new photoshoot now that her team has reached the conference showpiece.

“I want to support Salavat Yulaev, because I believe that they are able to win the Gagarin Cup. So wait soon for a nude photo session,” she told the Business Online website.

The vow is the latest from Ulyana as Ufa team Salavat have shocked fans with their playoffs run.

Following the team’s ‘All or Nothing’ marketing campaign at the outset of the playoffs, she promised to dust off her cheerleading gear should Salavat beat Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the second game of their series.

They duly did, and she duly delivered by conducting interviews in her blue cheerleading garb.

She then went one better, responding to an online comment from a journalist by pledging that she would do a topless shoot if the team went all the way to the conference finals – and after Salavat’s victory on Friday, Ulyana again said she would be true to her word.

"I'm looking for a photographer for a nude session, asking for a girlfriend," she wrote in Russian on her Twitter account.

Ищу фотографа в стиле ню! Срочно! Подружка спрашивает 😐 — Ульяна Тригубчак (@Uly_3gubchak) March 22, 2019

Ulyana is no stranger to stripping off, already whetting the appetite of fans with some of her previous photoshoots which she has shared with her thousands of Instagram followers.

When asked how far she would go should her team win the Gagarin Cup outright, Ulyana was coy, saying: “I don’t want to think about the Cup final yet. To talk about such things without getting there is a thankless task.”

But in the meantime, we'll leave you with these pics of Ulyana as fans eagerly await the newly-promised pics.