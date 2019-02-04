Tuktamysheva is back! Russian figure skating ace strips off ahead of hockey game

Russian figure skating ‘striptease’ star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva warmed up the crowd ahead of the youth hockey game in St. Petersburg showing her hot exhibition routine on the ice of the Yubileyny Sports Palace.

The former world champion who missed several months of training due to pneumonia returned to the ice at the weekend to demonstrate her “striptease” dance in front of the huge army of hockey fans who came to support the local side Dynamo in a game against Izstal from Izhevsk.

Having donned her trademark flight attendant suit, the 22-year-old again stripped off to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” sending the crowd into meltdown.

Елизавета Туктамышева на матче "Динамо"СПб - "Ижсталь" pic.twitter.com/9OByKkvaGf — Геннадий Лисенков (@lisenkov76) February 2, 2019

Following her performance the skater was invited to take part in a ceremonial face-off to mark the start of the hockey game on her home skating rink.

The 2015 world and European winner made a splash at the Skate Canada last autumn where she first demonstrated her provocative routine triggering a ‘stripping’ tendency which has swept figure skating community this season.

Tuktamysheva, who restored her signature triple axel displayed decent results this season finishing third at the Grand Prix final, got the pundits talking with her comeback to elite skating.

She had been expected to take part in the 2019 European championship in Minsk, however, her sudden illness forced her to skip the national trials, a competition which served as the main selection for major tournaments.

According to her coach Alexei Mishin the skater is getting ready for the world championship in Japan, where she will possibly replace Stanislava Konstantinova who didn’t impress with her skating at the continental tournament.