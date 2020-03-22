Remaining Juventus team including Cristiano Ronaldo test NEGATIVE for coronavirus despite fears after three infections – report

Juventus have received the complete set of coronavirus results for their first team stars, with trio Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala being the only players to have the disease, according to reports in Italy.

Italian defender Rugani, 25, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11 and teammates Matuidi and Dybala were both later confirmed as having been infected.

Dybala’s confirmation came only on Saturday as he assured fans that – like Rugani and Matuidi – he was doing well.

The Argentine’s girlfriend Oriana Sabatini also tested positive, while Rugani’s wife Michela Persico recently shared her fears after she was diagnosed with the illness while four months pregnant.

There had also been fears of wider infection within the Juventus squad after Rugani was seen celebrating in the changing rooms with his teammates in a photo days before he received his positive test.

However, aside from the trio, the rest of the Juventus first-team squad have now been given a clean bill of health after the club received all the test results for the players, according to Sky Sport Italia.

That includes striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently in quarantine at home in Madeira, Portugal, after returning to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke.

The Juve team will however have to self-isolate until March 25 to complete the two-week recommended period.

Italy is the current epicenter of the coronavirus crisis and has suffered more than 50,000 cases and over 4,800 deaths, as of Sunday.

On Saturday, it was revealed that AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, 51, had also contracted Covid-19, as well as his son Daniel, 18, an emerging star in the team.

The Italian Serie A - like major leagues around the world - remains suspended with no sign yet as to when it could realistically resume.

Elsewhere, former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini became the latest prominent player to test positive.

The Belgian was admitted to a hospital in China, where he now plays in the country's Super League, but had only recently returned to the country to resume training.

He assured fans in a social media post that he was well.