 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain & Portugal lock down borders to slow coronavirus spread
HomeSport News

‘I’ll get better, I have enough toilet paper’: Russian kite surfing champion laughs off contracting coronavirus

16 Mar, 2020 15:45
Get short URL
‘I’ll get better, I have enough toilet paper’: Russian kite surfing champion laughs off contracting coronavirus
© Instagram / petertyushkevich
Russian kite surfing champion Peter Tyushkevich laughed off his coronavirus diagnosis, saying he has enough toilet paper to recover from the dangerous infection.

The 2009 world champion revealed he is infected by the contagious virus which has swept across the world.

READ MORE: 'What a dumb f*ck!' UFC legend Bisping tears into MLB hero for bizarre Trump-coronavirus conspiracy theory

I have contracted coronavirus. Now, I’m in the infectious diseases hospital, please meet one of those Russians who has officially been confirmed to get infected,” the athlete wrote.

But please don’t worry, doctors said I will recover because I have enough toilet paper,” Tyushkevich added, showing a toilet paper roll.

The athlete adopted a more serious tone, calling on his followers to avoid public gatherings to not become infected.

I’m not panicking, but seriously, try not to attend public places. It’s better to stay at home because you don’t want to be infected,” he said.

Last week, the coronavirus outbreak was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), with more than 150 countries affected.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies