‘I’ll get better, I have enough toilet paper’: Russian kite surfing champion laughs off contracting coronavirus

Russian kite surfing champion Peter Tyushkevich laughed off his coronavirus diagnosis, saying he has enough toilet paper to recover from the dangerous infection.

The 2009 world champion revealed he is infected by the contagious virus which has swept across the world.

“I have contracted coronavirus. Now, I’m in the infectious diseases hospital, please meet one of those Russians who has officially been confirmed to get infected,” the athlete wrote.

“But please don’t worry, doctors said I will recover because I have enough toilet paper,” Tyushkevich added, showing a toilet paper roll.

The athlete adopted a more serious tone, calling on his followers to avoid public gatherings to not become infected.

“I’m not panicking, but seriously, try not to attend public places. It’s better to stay at home because you don’t want to be infected,” he said.

Last week, the coronavirus outbreak was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), with more than 150 countries affected.