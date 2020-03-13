‘You know you’re in the sh*t!’ Social media sees irony as Wuhan football team quits coronavirus-hit Spain to return HOME

Football team Wuhan Zall have cut short their pre-season training camp in Spain over coronavirus concerns – returning home to the country where the deadly infection originated.

The club’s decision to leave Spain for China – which is now seeing a gradual decrease in the number of new coronavirus infections – was met with a heavy dose of irony, with some noting that the situation in Europe must be “sh*t” if Chinese footballers think it’s now safer in Wuhan.

“You know you’re in the shit when Wuhan FC thinks it’s better to be back home than be in Europe,” one person commented on the news.

“Now the Wuhan from Spain will bring coronavirus back to Wuhan. Amazing cycle of events,” another comment reads.

“Hold on? So this team left virus ridden China to go to Spain and now go back to China after its pretty much cleared up?” one more user said.

The situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in Europe has seriously deteriorated in Europe over the past few weeks, with thousands of people being infected.

On Friday, UEFA suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches due to the unprecedented pandemic.