Juventus ace Paulo Dybala becomes 3rd star from club to test positive for coronavirus

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has announced that he and girlfriend Oriana Sabatini have tested positive for Covid-19. Dybala becomes the third Juve player to test positive for the illness.

Dybala, 26, confirmed the news in a social media post in which he assured fans that both he and his partner were well.

Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages. — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

Italian defender Daniele Rugani was the first Covid-19 case at the Italian giants, which prompted more than 100 of the club's staff - including men's first team stars - to go into self-isolation.

It later emerged that French star Blaise Matuidi had also tested positive.

READ MORE: Juventus and France star Blaise Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus

There were reports that Dybala was among those infected, but they were initially dismissed by Juventus and the player himself as untrue.

However, the striker has now confirmed that he does have the illness having received his test results, but reassuring fans that both he and his partner Oriana are doing well.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages," Dybala wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Also on rt.com Ronaldo issues statement from quarantine after Juventus teammate's positive coronavirus test

Italy is currently the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak, with more than 50,000 cases and approaching 5,000 deaths.

Football leagues are on hold in the country as it grapples to contain the crisis.