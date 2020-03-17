Juventus and France star Blaise Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus

Serie A giants have confirmed that their second star has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, with French international Blaise Matuidi named as the latest top player to contract the illness.

Juventus confirmed the news via a press statement Tuesday, with the French international midfielder joining defender Daniele Rugani as the second Juve player to contract the virus.

The team were already under self-isolation measures after news of Rugani's positive test was discovered.

But now the club has a second case in the form of 32-year-old Matuidi, who is currently not exhibiting any symptoms of the illness, according to the club.

"Footballer Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to Coronavirus-COVID-19," said an official statement from the club.

"The player, on Wednesday 11 March, in voluntary home isolation, will continue to be monitored and to follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."