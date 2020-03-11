 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Juventus player & Ronaldo teammate Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

11 Mar, 2020 22:17
Juventus player & Ronaldo teammate Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus
FILE PHOTO: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against AFC Ajax with Daniele Rugani. ©  Reuters / Wolfgang Rattay
Italian football club Juventus has confirmed its defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, putting the Serie A soccer league’s season further into jeopardy – home to Cristiano Ronaldo and other star players.

He is currently asymptomatic,the team said in a statement on Wednesday night, adding the Juventus Football Club is “activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.”

The 25-year-old center back has played a total of seven matches so far this season, raising questions as to whether he may have passed the illness to opponents and teammates alike, having kept in close contact with the latter.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on sporting events worldwide since the outbreak began in China last December. With Italy becoming a major viral hotspot in recent weeks – prompting the government to impose a nationwide lockdown and to shutter businesses across the country – Serie A and all other Italian sporting organizations have been forced to suspend matches until April. Rugani is the first Serie A player to test positive for the illness.

