Juventus respond to claims Paulo Dybala is second player to test positive for coronavirus

13 Mar, 2020 10:24
© Global Look Press Keystone Press Agency
Juventus have dismissed claims that Argentine forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus, as the whole squad at the Italian giants remains in self-isolation after defender Daniele Rugani contracted the disease.

Juventus currently have 121 people in isolation – including first team stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo – after it emerged this week that Rugani, 25, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rumors have circulated that Argentine ace Dybala, 26, has become the second Juve player to contract the illness – although Bianconeri bosses have now “categorically denied” those claims, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency.

© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press

The entire Juve squad will remain in self-isolation for the advised two-week period, while the Italian Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3.

Ronaldo is currently at home in Portugal after visiting his mother, who recently suffered a stroke. He will remain there in quarantine before returning to Italy, according to reports.

Italy is the country worst affected by the Covid-19 outbreak outside of China, and has seen upwards of 15,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths

