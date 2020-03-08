'She does not even look the same!' UFC commentators left stunned as Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffers MASSIVE hematoma at UFC 248 (VIDEO)

Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanne Jedrzejczyk suffered a horrific-looking hematoma across her entire forehead as she lost a split-decision to champion Zhang Weili at UFC 248.

The two strawweight superstars went back and forth in one of the greatest UFC title fights ever staged, but as the fight reached its climax in the championship rounds, a separate story started to develop, as Jedrzejczyk's forehead started to swell up.

A big right hand from Zhang in Round 3 immediately caused a large swelling to appear across the former champion's forehead as a huge hematoma developed on Jedrzejczyk's brow.

"This is insane!" 🤯@dc_mma nails it when describing the battle between Zhang Weili and @joannamma at #UFC248pic.twitter.com/kBYYFsmDNT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

"Joanna's forehead is swelling by the second!" said former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier on commentary during the fourth round.

Then, play-by-play man Jon Anik exclaimed, "Jedrzejczyk is not even recognizable!" as the final seconds ticked down at the end of the fourth round.

By the time Jedrzejczyk had returned to her corner, that swelling had grown enormously.

"She does not even look the same," said Cormier.

"Look at the size of that hematoma!"

Despite the clear discomfort, Jedrzejczyk battled all the way to the final buzzer as the fight went to the judges' scorecards.

And while she took the win on the first judge's scorecard, the other two gave the fight to defending champion Weili as the Pole lost her fourth successive UFC title fight.

"You see my swelling, I felt this," admitted Jedrzejczyk after the fight.

"She did great. There was something missing, but I felt all the punches, you know.

"From the third round, the swelling was bothering me and I felt it was just getting more and more swollen and my head was like going on and off.

"But, all good. Congrats, Zhang, and I'm very happy we gave you (fans) a good fight."