‘Infinitely frightening’: Juventus ace Rugani's girlfriend reveals pregnancy after couple infected with coronavirus

19 Mar, 2020 12:05
©Instagram / daniruga
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani’s girlfriend Michela Persico has revealed fears over her pregnancy after the couple were both infected with Covid-19.

Persico announced she is four months pregnant and expressed hope that the dangerous infection wouldn’t affect their unborn baby.

Italy international Rugani was the first Serie A player to test positive for the coronavirus, placing the entire squad into quarantine.

His partner Persico was also later confirmed to have the illness.

I am four months pregnant, so what happens now?” Persico said.

“I can’t even talk about it, but we can only wait and see. I hope the virus won’t affect the baby. The doctors assured me there shouldn’t be a problem, but put yourself in my shoes: it’s infinitely frightening,” she added.

Both Rugani and Persico are now in self-isolation as the deadly virus continue to sweep the world.

Daniele and I were preparing the right moment to announce my pregnancy when he tested positive. It was meant to be a moment of joy. I am sure we’ll get back on our feet,” Persico added.

Italy has been severely hit by the deadly virus, with over 36,000 people infected and fast-approaching 3,000 deaths.

The country plans to extend a nationwide lockdown to battle the spread of the infection.

