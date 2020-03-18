 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps by 475 cases, highest daily rise on record
HomeSport News

‘Irresponsible when life itself is at stake’: Spanish FA boss slams idea of coronavirus testing for footballers

18 Mar, 2020 16:25
Get short URL
‘Irresponsible when life itself is at stake’: Spanish FA boss slams idea of coronavirus testing for footballers
Luis Rubiales © REUTERS / Susana Vera
Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales has hit out at the idea of testing football players for coronavirus, branding the decision “unpatriotic” when he says there are more vulnerable people with who need the tests.

La Liga head Javier Tebas has requested that all 42 teams in Spain's top two divisions be tested, sparking an angry reaction from rival official Rubiales – who said that people with severe symptoms should be prioritized.

READ MORE: 'If the virus doesn't go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus': Ibrahimovic launches 'kick out coronavirus' campaign

I think it is irresponsible when there are patients with much more at stake than a competition, with life itself at stake,” Rubiales said.

It is not appropriate to be using tests [at clubs] when there are people who need tests. It fails to see reality.”

The Spanish Football Federation boss underlined that those sending tests to football clubs “lack solidarity” when local hospitals “are running out.”

Also on rt.com Roman Abramovich to cover cost of opening Chelsea stadium hotel for hospital staff battling COVID19

The authorities have said this: ‘If anyone has a test, masks, gloves, hand them over.’ Hospitals are running out. There’s someone sending tests to clubs: that’s a lack of solidarity, it could even be illegal. [Tebas] should be ashamed. We don’t want that, and it’s anti-patriotic.”

Spain has become one of the countries hit hardest by the deadly Covid-19 virus, with almost 14,000 cases officially registered in the region.

A number of high-profile footballers have also been infected by the disease.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies