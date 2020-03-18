'If the virus doesn't go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus': Ibrahimovic launches 'kick out coronavirus' campaign

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a 'Kick the Virus Out' campaign to raise funds for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, vowing with typical bombast that "if the virus doesn't go to Zlatan, Zlatan will go to the virus."

The big Swede, 38, is currently in his second spell at AC Milan, and has spent a large chunk of his gilded career in Italy.

The country is currently the European epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, suffering more than 30,000 cases and over 2,500 deaths.

That has prompted Zlatan to set up a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for medical care in country.

The fund - titled 'Kick the Virus away!' - appears to show that Zlatan himself has already donated €100,000 (US$108,000) to the cause.

"Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," the footballer says in an Instagram message announcing the step.

"I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider.

"It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video."

"I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.

"Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them!

"Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match!

"And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus!" the forward concludes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised in excess of €120,000, with a target of €1 million.

Zlatan is currently out of action along with footballers across the world, as leagues were suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian Serie A is suspended until at least April 3, although recent talk has suggested it could be spread across two seasons as the spread of the killer virus continues to be felt.