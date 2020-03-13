CORONAVIRUS KOs SPORT...But Khabib versus Tony at UFC 249 still going ahead (VIDEO)

The coronavirus has wiped dozens of events off the sporting calendar, but there is one event that has so far been saved by the sporting gods against all odds - Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson.

It's been canceled so many times that it might just be immune to being canceled, even by the deadly virus itself. The UFC lightweight title fight between Khabib and Tony has yielded four straight cancelations from four attempts dating back to 2015.

So far, the April 18 matchup is still scheduled to go ahead at Brooklyn's Barcalys Center despite New York introducing restrictions on mass gatherings.

Dana White insists he "doesn't give a shit about the coronavirus", but a closer look at his social media suggests he may too be having sleepless nights over COVID19 destroying his baby for 2020.

