Show and tell: Cristiano Ronaldo teaches kids to wash hands as star 'set to join fight against Covid-19' (VIDEO)

As the global coronavirus pandemic rages on, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has taught his children how to keep their hands clean and is reportedly set to make a donation of much-needed supplies to a Portuguese hospital.

Ronaldo is currently in his native Portugal where his mother was released from hospital after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

The Juventus forward, 35, subsequently decided to remain in Madeira after the news that teammate Daniele Rugani had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Another Juve club-mate, Paulo Dybala, was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus on Saturday evening.

Football super-agent Jorge Mendes, who counts Ronaldo amongst his clients, recently purchased 200,000 medical gowns and three ventilators to donate to the Portuguese healthcare system, according to Spanish publication AS.

They also report that Ronaldo will follow suit with a similar donation.

There were earlier reports that Ronaldo was planning to turn his hotel in his homeland into a hospital, although the claims were later denied.

However, the Portuguese captain and five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or has been vocal in recent days as to how to combat the virus.

He has posted several messages on his social media accounts warning people of the dangers of COVID-19 and the measures that can be taken to best protect yourself against the virus.

He also posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Saturday showing him giving hand sanitizer to his children and showing them how to correctly scrub their hands.

"The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us," he wrote on Instagram this month.

"I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world.

"It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organisation) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation.

"Protecting human life must come above any other interests. I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others."