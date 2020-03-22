Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who presided over double Champions League glory, dies after contracting coronavirus

Lorenzo Sanz, the former president of Spanish giants Real Madrid, has died at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for contracting the deadly coronavirus, his son has announced.

Sanz, who served as the club's president between 1995 and 2000, oversaw two Champions League wins during his spell with the club.

His reign was marked by the success of players like the legendary figure of Raul, as well as the likes of Roberto Carlos, Davor Suker and Fernando Hierro, all of whom were crucial to Los Blancos' 1998 Champions League victory against Juventus - their first such trophy in 32 years.

Madrid repeated the achievement two years later when they beat compatriots Valencia 3-0 at the Stade de France.

Sanz also made France striker Nicolas Anelka one of the world's most expensive players at the time when he signed the teenager from Arsenal in 1999 for a fee of £22.3 million ($26 million).

"My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way," his son, and former professional basketball player, Lorenzo Sanz Jr. wrote on social media.

"One of the best, bravest and hardest-working people I have ever seen. His family and Real Madrid were his passions."

Sanz's other son, Fernando, represented Real Madrid between 1993 and 1999.

Sanz had been admitted to hospital three days ago after suffering from the symptoms of the coronavirus which has killed over 1,300 people in Spain and indefinitely canceled all major sports.

He passed away after suffering respiratory symptoms complicated by kidney failure.

In a statement, Real Madrid said that they will pay tribute to Sanz as soon as the situation allows it.