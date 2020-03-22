Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who presided over double Champions League glory, dies after contracting coronavirus
Sanz, who served as the club's president between 1995 and 2000, oversaw two Champions League wins during his spell with the club.
His reign was marked by the success of players like the legendary figure of Raul, as well as the likes of Roberto Carlos, Davor Suker and Fernando Hierro, all of whom were crucial to Los Blancos' 1998 Champions League victory against Juventus - their first such trophy in 32 years.
Madrid repeated the achievement two years later when they beat compatriots Valencia 3-0 at the Stade de France.
Sanz also made France striker Nicolas Anelka one of the world's most expensive players at the time when he signed the teenager from Arsenal in 1999 for a fee of £22.3 million ($26 million).
El @RealMadrid, su presidente y la Junta Directiva lamentan con enorme consternación el fallecimiento de Lorenzo Sanz, quien fuera presidente del Real Madrid desde 1995 al año 2000. Asimismo, quieren expresar sus más profundas condolencias y todo su cariño y afecto a su esposa Mari Luz, a sus hijos, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, María Luz (Malula) y Diana, y a sus familiares y amigos. Condolencias que se hacen también extensivas a todo el madridismo. Con Lorenzo Sanz, el club conquistó 7 títulos: 2 Copas de Europa, 1 Copa Intercontinental, 1 Liga, 1 Supercopa de España, 1 Liga de baloncesto y 1 Recopa de baloncesto. Comunicado oficial completo ➡️ ver BIO - @RealMadrid, the club president and Board of Directors all wish to express the deepest regret at the passing of Lorenzo Sanz, who was club president of Real Madrid from 1995 to 2000. The club wishes to convey its condolences to his wife Mari Luz, his children, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, María Luz (Malula) and Diana, as well as his family and friends. Our condolences are shared by all madridistas. With Lorenzo Sanz as president of Real Madrid, the club won 7 titles: Two European Cups and an Intercontinental Cup, a league title, a Spanish Super Cup, a basketball league title and the Saporta Cup. Official announcement ➡️ LINK IN BIO
Mi padre pasará a la historia por muchas cosas buenas. La gente se quedará con todos sus éxitos deportivos. Nosotros que le conocemos más, sabemos que primero era la familia, su trabajo y por supuesto, su Real Madrid. Fue capaz de sostener primero a su humilde familia compuesta de diez hermanos, y después a la nuestra. Al Real Madrid lo quería como un hijo más y por eso le fue tan bien, por esa pasión que tenía por su familia. Siempre he llevado orgulloso tu nombre y siempre lo llevaré. Te echaremos muchísimo de menos y no te merecías este final tan cruel. Siempre serás mi referencia, mi guía, mi héroe. Te quiero ❤️❤️❤️❤️
"My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way," his son, and former professional basketball player, Lorenzo Sanz Jr. wrote on social media.
"One of the best, bravest and hardest-working people I have ever seen. His family and Real Madrid were his passions."
Sanz's other son, Fernando, represented Real Madrid between 1993 and 1999.
Sanz had been admitted to hospital three days ago after suffering from the symptoms of the coronavirus which has killed over 1,300 people in Spain and indefinitely canceled all major sports.
He passed away after suffering respiratory symptoms complicated by kidney failure.
In a statement, Real Madrid said that they will pay tribute to Sanz as soon as the situation allows it.