Beds for the sick: Cristiano Ronaldo to convert his hotels to temporary hospitals to help victims of coronavirus

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will turn his two hotels in his homeland into temporary hospitals to help victims of the coronavirus, according to reports.

A report in Spanish newspaper MARCA stated that the Juventus star will use his CR7-branded hotels in Madeira and Lisbon to help the country with much-needed additional bed space during the crisis.

According to the report, the hotels will be adapted, with beds made available, free of charge, to people suffering from the coronavirus.

Ronaldo is currently in quarantine in Madeira after his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

The virus has killed almost 1,500 people in Italy, which has become one of the hardest-hit nations in Europe by the illness. Ronaldo is in Portugal to be close to his mother, who is currently recovering from a stroke.

Travel restrictions mean Ronaldo currently cannot return to Italy, but he remains in contact with the club, which has all of its players and staff in isolation.

In an Instagram post, he said: "The world is going through a difficult time which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us.

"I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world.

"It is important that we follow the advice of the WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation.

"Protecting human lives must come above any other interests. I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others."

Portugal has 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but as of Saturday no deaths have been reported. The government has also imposed a two-week quarantine on all visitors to the islands of Madeira and the Azores.

Meanwhile, all professional football in Portugal and Italy remains postponed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.