'I want to clear it up': Conor McGregor posts warning about COVID-19 as he says aunt's death WAS NOT related to coronavirus

Conor McGregor has once again warned his fans about the dangers of the coronavirus epidemic, but also corrected multiple news reports online that suggested that his aunt had died from the deadly virus.

McGregor posted a lengthy statement to Instagram early on Saturday in which he rallied Irish support for the fight against the illness. The Irish government had already implemented several measures to mitigate the spread, closing schools and implementing social distancing parameters. Despite these measures, numbers of infected citizens within Ireland continue to trend upwards.

However, there was some confusion among fans when McGregor announced the death of his aunt, which led to some speculation that the cause of death had been COVID-19.

He took to social media once again on Saturday to clear up the confusion.

"I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing," McGregor wrote.

"I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus.

"As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead. As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead. And from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time."

The impact of the epidemic has been felt globally and has resulted in over 6,000 deaths as of Sunday.

Protocols aimed at limiting its spread have led to mass cancelations of most major sports in the world, though McGregor's employers at the UFC appear intent on pushing ahead, for the time being, at least.

McGregor has competed once in 2020, where he earned a 40-second TKO win against Donald Cerrone in January in what the Dubliner promised was the first of a three-fight 'season' this year.

With the coronavirus pandemic showing little sign of slowing, that schedule may be curtailed as the year progresses.