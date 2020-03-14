'This stupid f*cking virus': Conor McGregor posts lengthy statement about coronavirus amid personal tragedy

Conor McGregor has penned a heartfelt social media post in which he advises fans to take care of themselves and embrace proper hygiene amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has ravaged the globe in recent weeks.

As the onset of the deadly virus moves towards 150,000 global cases, various countries in affected regions have taken measures to attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

McGregor's home country of Ireland has opted to close all schools, colleges and public services as they implement their own safeguards, and with the atmosphere very much one of apprehension in McGregor's home city, he posted his thoughts on the pandemic.

As of Saturday morning there are more than 100 cases of coronavirus on the island of Ireland, leading to the Irish government implementing restrictions on public gatherings.

It remains to be seen what impression these measures may have on the COVID-19 statistics in the country which are currently trending upwards, but McGregor seems emboldened by what he has seen.

"Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all," he wrote.

"The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene.

"Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and whatnot.

"I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent.

"Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bulletproof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherf*cker now."

McGregor also revealed in the post that he and his family had recently suffered a tragedy with the passing of his aunt Anne. There is no indication that her death was related to coronavirus.

Continuing his post, McGregor outlined how he was due to appear via satellite on US television before being notified that his family member had passed.

"Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn't go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f*cking virus. What the f*ck is happening."