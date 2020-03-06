NFL star Quinnen Williams arrested after attempting to board plane with a gun

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is in hot water today after he was arrested at New York's La Guardia Airport on Thursday when he reportedly attempted to board a plane while in possession of a firearm.

According to police reports the 22-year-old, who was selected by the Jets with the third pick in the 2019 NFL draft, was detained while carrying the weapon – a Glock 19 handgun – while carrying an Alabama permit according to the New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police. Williams is a native of Birmingham, Alabama.

It is unclear whether or not the gun was loaded.

The incident is understood to have occurred at 9:15pm local time and he was subsequently processed by the Port Authority Police Department, with his case set to be overseen by the Queens district attorney upon the player's release from custody.

The Jets, along with representatives for the player, have yet to comment on the matter.

Williams was considered to be one of the top defensive line prospects to emerge in the NFL draft in recent seasons after starring for his college team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he was awarded All-American honors in 2018 and was considered the best interior defensive lineman in the United States.

However, his transition to the professional game hasn't been without its hiccups. In 13 games in the league as a New York Jet, he gained just 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and didn't force a single fumble.

He was the highest-drafted defensive player in New York Jets history and signed a four-year $32.5 million contract with the team which included a $21.7 million signing bonus.