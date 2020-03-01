Russia’s Roman Repilov wins World Cup men’s overall luge title

Russian world champion Roman Repilov has claimed his second World Cup men’s overall luge title on Sunday, after winning bronze in the season-ending race in Konigssee, Germany.

The 23-year-old finished with the third fastest time in the final men’s race of the season, which was enough to secure an overall victory, beating second-placed Dominik Fischnaller of Italy by 16 points.

Fischnaller finished fifth on Sunday, failing to overtake his Russian rival in the final standings.

Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko won the race to finish third in the World Cup, right behind Repilov and Fischnaller.

This was the second World Cup trophy for Repilov, who also won the title in the 2016-2017 season.

Earlier this year the Russian star gave a dominant performance at the World Luge Championships in Sochi, where he claimed gold medals in the men’s singles and men’s sprint events.