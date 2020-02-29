'I will rise again': Deontay Wilder vows to return and claim his title following Tyson Fury defeat (VIDEO)

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has posted a video message declaring his intention to return and "rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title."

Wilder (42-1-1) was stopped in the seventh round of his heavyweight title rematch with Tyson Fury in Las Vegas when his cornerman Mark Breland threw in the towel after seeing his man take too much punishment from an inspired Fury (30-0-1).

Wilder was unhappy at his corner's intervention, and immediately invoked the rematch clause in his contract to set the wheels in motion ahead of a third meeting between the pair.

The American took to his Twitter account on Saturday to share his message of defiance with his 676,000 followers online as he stated his intention to return and reclaim the WBC title.

"Hello, my people. My Bomb Squad army. My Bomb Squad nation. To all my loved ones around the world. I just want to let you know that I am here. Your king is here, and we ain't going nowhere, for the war has just begun," he began.

"I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king. They can't take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up. I am a king that will fight to the death. And if anyone don't understand that, they don't understand what it is to go to war. Don't understand what it is to fight.

"We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirit, and we will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

"I'll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love, to all my people."

Will there be an immediate rematch?

Wilder is planning to secure an immediate rematch with Fury, and has the contractual leverage to do so. Language permitting the losing party to secure an immediate rematch was written into the deal that brought the pair together for their second fight.

And although the American's camp has been sounded out a potential payoff to stand aside and let Fury face fellow countryman – and WBA, WBO and IBF champion – Anthony Joshua in an all-British superfight, it seems Wilder is adamant that he gets the next shot at "The Gypsy King."

"I prefer to go straight to Joshua but that's the contract," Fury's promoter Frank Warren told the BBC.

"If he insists on the fight, we're locked into it.

"It has to be honored unless we reach some accommodation for him to step aside. We could pay him to step aside if he wants to do that, but that's his choice.

"It would be lucrative for him, but I have spoken to his manager and Deontay does believe he has the beating of Tyson, and he can knock him out," added Warren.

"I don't believe that. I fancied Tyson to stop him before the fight at the weekend."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is understandably keen to get his man into the ring with Fury in a huge title unification battle. But he also recognizes Wilder's contractual right to an immediate rematch.

Nonetheless, he believes Fury vs. Joshua will happen, even if it means Fury has to beat Wilder again first.

"Everybody is very clear on this. Everybody wants this fight – Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom," said Hearn.

"There are some hurdles to overcome on the broadcasting, but nothing too much.

"I promise you this fight will happen."

The likely scenario is that Fury will face Wilder again, potentially as early as this summer, while Joshua takes on mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June.

"If we have to fight Pulev, we've got to beat Pulev and if he (Fury) has to fight Wilder, he's got to beat Wilder again," said Hearn.

"Both of those things will happen. Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will knock Pulev clean out.

"You will get this fight. We will do everything that it takes to make this fight. Last time, you had us and Team Wilder and we were locking heads.

"Right now, you have two guys and two camps that genuinely want this fight, that genuinely will do everything that they can to make this fight. It is the only fight."