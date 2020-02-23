Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in round seven to win WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas rematch

Tyson Fury produced a masterclass as he dismantled Deontay Wilder to stop the American in round seven of their rematch in Las Vegas and claim the WBC world heavyweight title.

Fury dominated from the opening bell at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, dropping Wilder several times before the American was put out of his misery in the seventh as his corner threw in the towel.

It was a first defeat for the Bronze Bomber as he lost the WBC title he has held since 2015, while Fury extended his unbeaten record to 31 wins in 32 fights after what was the greatest performance of the British boxer's career.

