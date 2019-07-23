Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev reinstated after ban for forcibly kissing reporter

Bulgarian heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev has been officially allowed to return to the ring after his suspension was lifted by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) on Monday.

The CSAC members unanimously voted to reinstate the heavyweight, who had been suspended since March for forcibly kissing Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jennifer Ravalo during a post-fight interview.

READ MORE: Bulgarian boxer Pulev to attend sexual harassment course after forcibly kissing reporter

The controversial kissing incident took place in Las Vegas after Pulev defeated Bogdan Dinu to claim the 27th win of his career.

During the interview, conducted by Ravalo, the boxer unexpectedly grabbed the journalist and kissed her in the mouth.

Pulev, known as ‘the Cobra’, was obliged to attend a sexual harassment course and pay a $2,500 fine to re-apply for his boxing license.

Also on rt.com 'I felt humiliated': Reporter speaks out after being kissed & 'groped' by boxer Kubrat Pulev

“It was good hearing. Everybody’s side was heard again and the bottom line is Kubrat Pulev has complied over and above what was requested of him,” Ivaylo Gotzev of Epic Sports, which co-promotes Pulev with Top Rank, was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“The more important part is Kubrat Pulev wants to do more in the future. The whole world has an opinion on this situation and we want to educate and show by example how things should be handled and how athletes should behave.”

The 38-year-old boxer has been warned, however, that he could be slapped with a lifetime ban if he commits similar offenses in the future.