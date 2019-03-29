'I felt humiliated': Reporter speaks out after being kissed & 'groped' by boxer Kubrat Pulev

Reporter Jennifer Ravalo has spoken of how she was kissed and allegedly had her buttocks squeezed by two-time European heavyweight boxing champion Kubrat Pulev, and called for him to face sanctions as a result of his behavior.

Pulev kissed Ravalo on the lips during a post-fight interview following his knockout win over Bogdan Dinu in Costa Mesa, California.

And, speaking at a news conference set up by her high-profile women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, Ravalo said that Pulev also groped her while she was packing her bag following the interview.

She explained: "I asked Kubrat for a post-fight interview and he said yes.

"I started the interview and mid-interview he grabbed my face and kissed me.

"I was immediately shocked and embarrassed and I did not know how to respond."

Then Ravalo added that Pulev groped her after the cameras had stopped rolling.

She continued: "Next I walked to a table to put my items in my backpack.

"He grabbed both of my buttocks and squeezed with both of his hands, then he walked away without saying anything to me and laughed.

"I did not encourage or consent to Mr. Pulev grabbing my face, kissing me, or grabbing my backside."

As a result of the incident, Ravalo enlisted the services of Allred in the hope that she can "help impose consequences" on the boxer.

"I was there at the event covering the boxing match as a professional member of the press.

"Kissing a woman on the lips without her consent and grabbing her is not acceptable.

"What he did to me was disgusting, I felt humiliated. No woman should be treated this way."

While Ravalo is pursuing legal action against Pulev, the boxer is also set to face questioning from the body responsible for the governance of the event at which the incidents took place.

The California State Athletic Commission has called on Pulev to appear before them to explain his actions and clarify his future behavior.

"We take this incident seriously," said CSAC Deputy Director of Communications Veronica Harms.

"Before he will be licensed to fight in California again, boxer Kubrat Pulev must appear in front of the commission and demonstrate that he will conform to this principle of respect."

The next hearing of the Commission is set to take place on May 14, and Ravalo herself is expected to be present.