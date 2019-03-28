Kissed off: Reporter 'set to take legal action' after boxer Kubrat Pulev's uninvited interview kiss

Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev is reportedly set to face legal action after planting a kiss on a surprised female reporter after his recent victory.

Pulev defeated Bogdan Dinu in Las Vegas to claim the 27th win of his career and was being interviewed post-fight by Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jennifer Ravalo when he shocked her by kissing her on the mouth mid-interview.

Bruh wtf is this interview man lmao! Pulev is alpha af. (Watch until end) pic.twitter.com/sUoiqFprhi — NBT BOXING (@BoxingNbt) March 24, 2019

Pulev brushed off the incident, tweeting a statement titled "For the most commented kiss in the world!"

"You may have seen a clip of me kissing a female reporter following an interview after I won my fight Saturday night," he began.

"The reporter, Jenny, is actually a friend of mine, and after the interview, I was so elated, I gave her a kiss.

"Later that night, she joined me and my other friends at my post-fight celebration.

"On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other.

"There really is nothing more to this."

For the most commented kiss in the world! pic.twitter.com/T1Ktlprff4 — Kubrat Pulev (@KubratPulev) March 26, 2019

However, Ravalo has hired noted women's rights attorney Gloria Allred to take legal action against the two-time European heavyweight champion, according to TMZ.

Allred is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to announce their next steps, but it appears Pulev is set to face a fight of an altogether different kind - not in the ring, but in the US legal system.