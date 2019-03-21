‘Lack of respect’: Muslim fans slam Arsenal loanee Suarez for wearing shorts in mosque

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, currently on loan at Arsenal, has been accused by Muslim of disrespecting a holy place after the player was pictured in shorts during a visit to Kuwait's Grand Mosque.

READ MORE: Peanuts: Ronaldo fined €20K, escapes ban over ‘cojones’ celebration

Suarez, who has been holidaying in Kuwait with his girlfriend Nadia Aviles, attended the Muslim place of worship after receiving official approval from the local authorities given to non-Muslim visitors.

However, the player’s sightseeing tour triggered an uproar on social media after he was said to have violated the strict dress code required for all people entering a mosque.

Suarez donned jean shorts during his mosque visit, prompting an avalanche of angry reactions from Muslim football fans who accused the midfielder of desecrating the mosque’s sanctity.

Attending a mosque implies full correspondence with the general etiquette of Muslim society, including wearing loose-fitting attire and taking off your shoes.

#الكويت| لاعب ارسنال «دينيس سواريز» بالشورت داخل المسجد الكبير وإنتقادات واسعه حول دخوله بهذا اللباس pic.twitter.com/KXwk6rBnAo — كان الإخبارية (@cannewskw) March 18, 2019

“This is a mosque not a place to take selfies, this is a place where we worship Allah,” one user fumed under a picture shared on Suarez’s Instagram page.

“You should know something when you go to a mosque you should cover all your leg it is just for respecting the place,” another fan added.

“Give some respect. U are standing in a mosque,” one person wrote.

There is a dress code to enter the mosque. If you don't have appropriate attire, you can rent an abaya pic.twitter.com/wkMdtPyOVd — Ya Daddy's Centerfold (@FeministaJones) April 17, 2015

Suarez’s visit to the Grand Mosque was widely covered on Kuwait TV, prompting the director of the mosque’s administration, Al-Roumi, to comment on the “shorts controversy.”

Al-Roumi didn’t condemn the Spanish footballer for his dress-code snub, but stressed that outfit requirements can be seen next to the mosque’s entrance and are available in Arabic and English.