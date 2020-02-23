‘Now you see how hard he hits?’ Incredible ringside footage shows Fury’s punching power as he decks Wilder (VIDEO)

Deontay Wilder mocked Tyson Fury as having “pillow fists” before their heavyweight world title rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday but was left to eat those words as Fury floored him twice on his way to a brutal stoppage victory.

Fury relieved Wilder of his WBC title – and with it his unbeaten record – as the 6ft 9in Brit dismantled his American rival from the opening bell at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Gypsy King reigns supreme: Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder to win WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas rematch

Wilder is known as being among the most concussive punchers ever to step between the ropes – sending Fury to the canvas in their initial meeting in 2018 – but this time round it was ‘The Gypsy King’ dishing out a decidedly one-sided beating which included flooring Wilder in the third and fifth rounds.

On the first of those occasions, Fury clobbered Wilder with a left-right combination, sending the American crashing to the canvas.

Ringside footage showed close-hand just how powerful the combination was, capturing the “thud” as Fury made contact.

Wilder survived to fight on but was floored again after a vicious body shot from Fury in the fifth round, before the American’s team rightly threw in the towel as he took heavy punishment against the ropes in round seven.

It was the first time the 34-year-old American has tasted defeat in 44 fights, and ended his five-year reign as WBC champion.

Also on rt.com Bloody hell! Boxing fans convinced Tyson Fury LICKED Deontay Wilder’s BLOOD during brutal stoppage win in Vegas rematch (VIDEO)

For lineal world champion Fury, 31, it capped a remarkable turnaround since he plumbed the depths of despair after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, only to lose them all out of the ring as he faced drink, drug and mental health issues.

Afterwards Fury made light of Wilder’s pre-fight comments about his supposed lack of punching power.

“Deontay Wilder said himself that I’ve got two pillow fists,” he scoffed.

“But you know, not bad for an old fat guy who can’t punch, eh? Done alright, didn’t I?

“I’m an old feather duster who can’t break an egg.”

"I'm a destroyer! Not bad for pillow fists eh!" 😉Just listen to the man and how much confidence he has 👏#WilderFury2 | @Tyson_Furypic.twitter.com/R3MXEOXAO6 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 23, 2020

Wilder reportedly has the option to trigger another rematch between the pair to complete the trilogy, although the clamor will surely grow loudest for Fury to meet fellow UK fighter Anthony Joshua – the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion – in a blockbuster unification bout.