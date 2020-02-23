 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bloody hell! Boxing fans convinced Tyson Fury LICKED Deontay Wilder’s BLOOD during brutal stoppage win in Vegas rematch (VIDEO)

23 Feb, 2020 06:56
© Main: Getty Images / Inset: Screenshot Twitter
Tyson Fury produced a performance for the ages as he dismantled Deontay Wilder to win the WBC world heavyweight title in their Las Vegas rematch – but the Brit left fans stunned by appearing to lick Wilder’s blood during the bout.

Undefeated lineal world heavyweight champ Fury outboxed Wilder from the opening bell at MGM Grand Garden Arena, sending the American to the canvas several times before Wilder’s corner spared their man further punishment by throwing in the towel mid-way through the seventh round.

A dominant Fury lapped up the adulation of the Vegas crowd after the bout – but footage appeared to show the 31-year-old Manchester fighter lapping up something altogether different during the bout.

With Wilder bleeding badly from his left ear, Fury stuck out his tongue close to the American's neck as they clinched near the ropes.

The images were soon picked up on by stunned social media users.

It’s not the first time Fury’s tongue has made headlines in and round his rematch with Wilder. The Brit claimed that he had trained for the fight by performing cunnilingus on his wife in an attempt to strengthen his jaw.

