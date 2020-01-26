NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash aged 41

Kobe Bryant, a universally-loved NBA star who played for the LA Lakers, has reportedly been killed in a private helicopter crash in California. Police say five people died, in an accident that has sent shockwaves across the US.

Traveling in his private helicopter, Bryant and four others crashed over Calabasas on Sunday morning, TMZ reported. Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors.

Kobe Bryant has died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, TMZ Sports has confirmed. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/41LMNcvz8q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2020

The city of Calabasas has since confirmed Bryant's death in a tweet.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office have confirmed five people died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas.

#BREAKING It's official - Former NBA legend Kobe #Braynt killed in helicopter crash in California pic.twitter.com/yg7HzyWvxS — Guy Elster (@guyelster) January 26, 2020

A fire is said to have broken out and the helicopter spiraled until it crash landed over Calabasas, killing everyone onboard.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas#LASDpic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD#Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia, Biance, and Capri, who was born in June of 2019. ABC News has however has claimed that multiple daughters of Bryant were on board, though there has been no confirmation of this.

Though retired from basketball since 2016, Bryant was still a regular at NBA games and he even began dabbling into filmmaking. He won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for the movie ‘Dear Basketball.’

Kobe Bryant’s last Tweet was at 3:39 am this morning. He congratulated LeBron James when James surpassed Kobe to become NBA’s 3rd Highest Scorer of all time. This Life! pic.twitter.com/6xMGQixFN2 — SUNU DESMOND L . H. (@NAMETAGGH) January 26, 2020

Bryant was universally beloved by Los Angeles basketball fans as he played his entire 20 year career with the Lakers. During his time there, he won five championships and made 18 All-Star Games.

He also won gold medals as part of the US national team at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012.

Everyone from filmmaking professionals to athletes in football and soccer have been taking to social media to mourn the loss of the legendary athlete.

