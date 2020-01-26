 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kobe Bryant's 13yo daughter Gianna also died in helicopter that killed her father – reports

26 Jan, 2020 21:43
Kobe Bryant's 13yo daughter Gianna also died in helicopter that killed her father – reports
The 13yo daughter of the legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, Gianna, was killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her father, her teammate with her parent, as well as a pilot, multiple sources told media.

Sources close to the Bryant family have told multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, that Kobe Bryant's daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, was among those who died in the crash. The identity of the three other passengers has yet to be confirmed. Gianna was also a basketball player who attended multiple NBA games with her father who could be seen coaching her.

Bryant has three other daughters with his wife Vanessa, including Capri who was born in June of 2019, but none of them have been reported to be among the crash's victims.

Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, retired from basketball in 2016 after a two-decade career which saw him become a five-time NBA champion and enshrined his status in the history books as being one of the sport's best-ever players. As such, his death has prompted an overwhelming display of emotion on social media as his fellow players, some of whom played alongside the Lakers icon, expressed their anguish at the loss of one of the game's true giants.

