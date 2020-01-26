Kobe Bryant's 13yo daughter Gianna also died in helicopter that killed her father – reports

The 13yo daughter of the legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, Gianna, was killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her father, her teammate with her parent, as well as a pilot, multiple sources told media.

Sources close to the Bryant family have told multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, that Kobe Bryant's daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, was among those who died in the crash. The identity of the three other passengers has yet to be confirmed. Gianna was also a basketball player who attended multiple NBA games with her father who could be seen coaching her.

RIP to Kobe Bryant & his 13 year old daughter Gianna aka GiGi 🙏🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/5gsyvl9N0c — ♕♕ (@LaniThugginTho_) January 26, 2020

Bryant has three other daughters with his wife Vanessa, including Capri who was born in June of 2019, but none of them have been reported to be among the crash's victims.

Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, retired from basketball in 2016 after a two-decade career which saw him become a five-time NBA champion and enshrined his status in the history books as being one of the sport's best-ever players. As such, his death has prompted an overwhelming display of emotion on social media as his fellow players, some of whom played alongside the Lakers icon, expressed their anguish at the loss of one of the game's true giants.