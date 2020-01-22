 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Make Trump Small Again’: Swiss protester targets Trump’s helicopter with giant banner (PHOTO)

22 Jan, 2020 13:32
Screengrab © Twitter / zueriost
US President Donald Trump is no stranger to protest, but he may not have expected giant banners to great him as he flew over the Swiss cantons in his helicopter en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

Upon learning that Trump’s fleet of choppers would fly over his meadow ahead of the gathering in Davos, Hebi Dobler, 52, who runs a sawmill in Wernetshausen, leapt into action, purchasing as much field paint as he could lay his hands on.

Dobler then spent the next few hours painting a simple but effective message in eight-meter letters: “Make Trump Small Again,” a play on Trump’s infamous campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” 

“There are certainly a lot of people with good ideas there. But in the end it doesn’t work. A huge effort, a lot of pomp, but little effect,” Dobler said of the World Economic Forum, while pointing out that the paint he used is not harmful to the environment, unlike the business and world leaders clamouring to appear green and environmentalist while arriving in their droves via private jet – and helicopter.

Alas, while Trump and his chopper fleet flew over Dobler’s meadow on Tuesday morning, their view of the protest was obscured by fog. “Force majeure,” said Dobler. 

The president’s return journey will come even closer, so Dobler is crossing his fingers that he can mock Trump while delivering a wider message to anyone else flying overhead. 

Meanwhile, another gigantic notice greeted Trump as he flew to the economic event, this time with a more targeted message to “Fight climate change not Iran” emblazoned on a 35-meter banner from a viewpoint above Lake Walen. The banner was hung by a Swiss environmental NGO based in Zurich called Campax.

