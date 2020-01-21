 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump rejects environmental ‘prophets of doom’ and their ‘apocalyptic predictions’ in Davos speech

21 Jan, 2020 11:35
© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
In his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump rejected environmental “perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse” as alarmists seeking absolute power.

“They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers,” Trump added, saying similar previous predictions of environmental doom included the overpopulation fear of the 1960s and ‘peak oil’ concerns in the 1990s.

Trump also told the packed auditorium that the US will join the ‘one trillion trees’ initiative launched at this year’s forum session under which public and private funds would be used to plant the huge number of trees by the end of this decade.

The forum has effectively played host to an indirect exchange of views between Trump and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who also spoke at Davos on Tuesday.

