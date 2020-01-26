 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
City of Calabasas confirms NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
'Please God no, it can't be true': Sports world in shock after death of 'global icon' Kobe Bryant

26 Jan, 2020 20:50
FILE PHOTO: Kobe Bryant during a gathering with fans in Shanghai during his tour of Asia © Reuters / Aly Song
The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Sunday has brought forth an outpouring of grief from many of his fellow professionals, as well as from prominent members of the global sporting community.

The 18-time NBA all-star, aged 41, died after a helicopter in which he was a passenger crashed after bursting into flames in the city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County, per US media. Reports state that another four people are understood to have perished in the crash.

Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, retired from basketball in 2016 after a two-decade career which saw him become a five-time NBA champion and enshrined his status in the history books as being one of the sport's best-ever players.

As such, his death has prompted an overwhelming display of emotion on social media as his fellow players, some of whom played alongside the Lakers icon, expressed their anguish at the loss of one of the game's true giants.

Bryant's reach in the sports world extended far beyond that of just the NBA, causing several well-known names from across the globe to join in the outpouring of grief.

