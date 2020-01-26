VIDEOS show scene of California helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Footage has emerged showing the aftermath of the helicopter crash in California that reportedly took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and four others.

First videos and photos of the crash site show smoke and debris scattered around the area, and emergency services arriving to the scene. The accident reportedly started from a fire onboard Kobe Bryant’s private helicopter which made it spiral out of control before crashing over Calabasas.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed there were no survivors left at the crash site.

The crash site shows smoke and debris left behind by the helicopter.

CNN has confirmed that it was Kobe. Never imagined Kobe would ever go out like this man. If anyone can survive a chopper crash, it was him. pic.twitter.com/Gv1wqVptbt — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) January 26, 2020

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas#LASDpic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, is the only deceased person whose identity has been confirmed at this point, with conflicting reports about whether or not any of his family, he has a wife and four daughters, were aboard the helicopter.

The City of Calabasas confirmed Bryant's death.

Though retired from basketball since 2016, Bryant was still a frequent visitor to NBA games and he was known to fly on a private helicopter.

Bryant was a Olympic gold medalist, a recent Academy Award winner for the short film 'Dear Basketball' and a beloved Los Angeles athlete as he spent his entire 20 year career with the Lakers.

