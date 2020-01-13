‘Every single athlete in the world has slipped into my DMs’: IG model claims ENTIRE sports team contacted her

Australian Instagram model Tammy Hembrow has claimed her account has been flooded with personal messages from athletes, with every member of one sports team in particular looking to get in touch with her.

With over ten million followers on Instagram, Hembrow said she receives many direct messages with intimate overtones.

Speaking on the latest episode of her ‘Hanging with the Hembrows’ podcast, the 25-year-old revealed that an entire sports squad invaded her inbox.

"I swear to God, every single athlete in the world has slipped into my DMs," the mother of two said.

By way of proof, she then read out a private message from an athlete whose name she didn’t reveal.

“Are you still with yours? Asking for a friend," the model read.

She then claimed the athlete’s whole team had contacted her on the photo-sharing app.

"Everyone who’s on that whole team has messaged me," she added.

Hembrow rose to Instagram fame after making series of posts showing her post-pregnancy body transformation, achieved through intensive workouts.