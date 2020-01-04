 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dates with 'KGB': UFC starlet Andrea Lee says 'Oops, I did it again!' as she launches 2020 calendar

4 Jan, 2020 19:13
© Instagram / andreakgblee
American UFC flyweight contender Andrea 'KGB' Lee has released her annual calendar, giving her biggest fans the chance to make sure that every day is 'KGB' day throughout 2020.

Lee, whose only defeat in the UFC came via split-decision in her last fight with Scotland's Joanne Calderwood at UFC 242, is one of the world's top women's flyweight fighters, and remains a dangerous contender in the UFC's 125-pound weight class.

Her distinctive style, with her cowboy hat and long, blonde hair, means Lee is always a striking presence whenever she appears on a UFC fight card. And her unique style, combined with her exciting approach to her fights, has made her a firm favorite with fight fans around the world.

As well as her exploits inside the cage, Lee also enjoys spending a little time in front of the camera as she partakes in an annual photoshoot for her yearly calendar.

And the 30-year-old Texan posted to her Instagram page to let fans know that her 2020 calendar is now available to buy, with the cheeky caption: "Oops, I did it again."

Lee, who had a horrific year in 2018 when she was the subject of domestic abuse, picked up two wins and one loss in 2019 as she bounced back from a difficult time in her personal life and climbed up the UFC's women's flyweight rankings.

Currently ranked eighth, Lee has high hopes for a big year in 2020 as she looks to position herself for a shot at the UFC women's flyweight title currently held by Kyrgyzstan's Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko.

And that quest for a title shot will continue in her home state of Texas as she takes on Lauren Murphy at UFC 247 in Houston on February 8.

