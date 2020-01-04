Dates with 'KGB': UFC starlet Andrea Lee says 'Oops, I did it again!' as she launches 2020 calendar
Lee, whose only defeat in the UFC came via split-decision in her last fight with Scotland's Joanne Calderwood at UFC 242, is one of the world's top women's flyweight fighters, and remains a dangerous contender in the UFC's 125-pound weight class.
Her distinctive style, with her cowboy hat and long, blonde hair, means Lee is always a striking presence whenever she appears on a UFC fight card. And her unique style, combined with her exciting approach to her fights, has made her a firm favorite with fight fans around the world.Also on rt.com Andrea Lee - The cowboy hat-wearing fighter called ‘KGB’ making history at UFC 242
As well as her exploits inside the cage, Lee also enjoys spending a little time in front of the camera as she partakes in an annual photoshoot for her yearly calendar.
And the 30-year-old Texan posted to her Instagram page to let fans know that her 2020 calendar is now available to buy, with the cheeky caption: "Oops, I did it again."
“Oops, I did it again.” - ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻 - Order your calendar from me through Venmo or pay pal. Calendars are 30$ Shipping is 10$ in the lower states 15$ in the northern and in Cali 20$ to Canada And to other countries it varies. But I do mail outside the US - Pay pal Email: Andrea_k_lee @yahoo.com - Venmo: @Andrea-Lee-146 - Please leave a memo that it is for the calendar and your address along with the payment” - Photographer: @legacyplaymaker -
Lee, who had a horrific year in 2018 when she was the subject of domestic abuse, picked up two wins and one loss in 2019 as she bounced back from a difficult time in her personal life and climbed up the UFC's women's flyweight rankings.
Currently ranked eighth, Lee has high hopes for a big year in 2020 as she looks to position herself for a shot at the UFC women's flyweight title currently held by Kyrgyzstan's Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko.
And that quest for a title shot will continue in her home state of Texas as she takes on Lauren Murphy at UFC 247 in Houston on February 8.